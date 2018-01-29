Not #MeToo: Senators reluctant to tackle harassment policy

2:54 "Backlog for repairs and hurricane damage taking a toll on Everglades National Park" Pause

0:43 Lakewood Ranch High is one of several good soccer teams aiming for a state title this season

3:30 What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

0:53 FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route

0:51 New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill

2:27 Boy handcuffed and Baker Acted for hitting teacher

3:37 After a night of drunkenness, a woman ends up being 'tortured' with pepper spray by a police officer

0:14 Whoa, cop tries polite way to stop runaway horse

3:03 11th annual Forks & Corks Food & Wine Festival