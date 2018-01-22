More Videos

Park regulars at De Soto National Memorial comment on government shutdown 2:49

Park regulars at De Soto National Memorial comment on government shutdown

Pause
What happens when the government shuts down? 1:38

What happens when the government shuts down?

US soccer star Julie Johnston breaks down after hearing husband Zach Ertz is heading to Super Bowl 0:40

US soccer star Julie Johnston breaks down after hearing husband Zach Ertz is heading to Super Bowl

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month 0:49

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 1:17

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

A foggy Monday morning in Bradenton 0:37

A foggy Monday morning in Bradenton

Paul Ryan blames Democrats for 'reckless shutdown' 1:12

Paul Ryan blames Democrats for 'reckless shutdown'

45 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy 0:52

45 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy

Homeowner finds giant python in his dock 1:45

Homeowner finds giant python in his dock

Women's marches pop up across the country and world on second year 2:07

Women's marches pop up across the country and world on second year

  • Democrats Schumer, Pelosi comment on government shutdown

    On the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, Americans awoke to the first day of a government shutdown and Congress staged a weekend session to show voters it was trying to resolve the stalemate. Republicans and Democrats showed no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and spending on Saturday. Critical government functions will continue, with uniformed service members, health inspectors and law enforcement officers set to work without pay. But if no deal is reached before Monday, hundreds of thousands of federal employees will be furloughed.

Democrats Schumer, Pelosi comment on government shutdown

On the anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, Americans awoke to the first day of a government shutdown and Congress staged a weekend session to show voters it was trying to resolve the stalemate. Republicans and Democrats showed no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and spending on Saturday. Critical government functions will continue, with uniformed service members, health inspectors and law enforcement officers set to work without pay. But if no deal is reached before Monday, hundreds of thousands of federal employees will be furloughed.
AP
Paul Ryan blames Democrats for 'reckless shutdown'

Politics & Government

Paul Ryan blames Democrats for 'reckless shutdown'

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan says the partial government shutdown is "inflicting needless uncertainty on our country" and he is blaming it on Senate Democrats. He said that the Democrats are holding the government hostage to win protections for younger immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. Democrats, on the other hand, are blaming the shutdown on Republicans, who control Congress and the White House.

Graham talks Miller, immigration amid shutdown

Politics & Government

Graham talks Miller, immigration amid shutdown

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters after a bipartisan meeting of senators on Jan. 21 that he would vote to approve a three-week stopgap spending bill after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) promised to move on immigration and other legislative issues in early February. He also pointed to White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller as being one of the obstacles in preventing a bipartisan agreement on immigration.

Steve Bannon arrives to testify on Capitol Hill

Latest News

Steve Bannon arrives to testify on Capitol Hill

A former aide to President Donald Trump testified before congressional leaders in a closed session on Tuesday. The House Intelligence Committee questioned Bannon following his spectacular fall from power after accusing the president's son and others of "treasonous" behavior for taking a meeting with Russians during the 2016 campaign.

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Politics & Government

Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it

Despite some protest and boos, the Senate narrowly passed the legislation for tax reform on a party-line 51-48 vote shortly after midnight Dec. 20, 2017. Protesters interrupted with chants of "kill the bill, don't kill us" and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly called for order. Upon passage, Republicans cheered. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., insisted Americans would respond positively to the tax bill. "If we can't sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work," he said.

Carolers protest tax bill by singing revised Christmas songs outside Senator John Cornyn's office

Politics & Government

Carolers protest tax bill by singing revised Christmas songs outside Senator John Cornyn's office

Protesters gathered outside of the Dallas office of Texas Sen. John Cornyn on December 19 to protest the GOP tax bill by singing revised Christmas carols. This footage shows the carolers singing “We Wish You a Merrry Christmas” but replacing the lyrics with a chorus that echoes: “We wish you would really stop this, so kill this tax bill.” The protesters can also be seen holding signs that read “Stop Trump’s Tax Scam” and “Santa’s Naughty List: Cornyn, Cruz, GOP.”

Protesters arrested following 'die-in' against GOP tax plan

Latest News

Protesters arrested following 'die-in' against GOP tax plan

Protesters gathered at the Russell Senate Building in Capitol Hill on December 18 to protest the Republican Party’s tax-reform bill. More than 100 people took part in the protest against the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, according to the Washington Post. A mass die-in was also staged before the demonstration was continued outside the building. This footage is described as showing several of the protesters in handcuffs outside the Capitol.