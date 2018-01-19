As government shutdown looms, social media pols have plenty to say about the stalemate

There’s a lot riding on a potential government shutdown Friday night.
Frantic efforts are being made to extend government funding and prevent a shutdown, the first since 2013, from occurring. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office Friday afternoon, which resulted in “some progress.” At 8:30 p.m., CNN reported that the White House was “urgently” scrambling to avert a shutdown and trying to sway the votes of senators.
Excellent preliminary meeting in Oval with @SenSchumer - working on solutions for Security and our great Military together with @SenateMajLdr McConnell and @SpeakerRyan. Making progress - four week extension would be best!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2018
Here’s what could happen if the involved parties can’t agree, according to Politifact. National Park Service museums and sites might close, inspection of consumer products and food would halt, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would stop disease surveillance.
There’s also the threat of “non-essential” government workers being furloughed (out of work and left unpaid) until a resolution is made.
With all that — and more — on the line, here’s how social media users are responding to a potential government shutdown.
The government shutdown is not unexpected. It happened before when I got out of the military in 2013, and now it's going to affect soldiers getting out in 2018. Ultimately it really affects our financial stability coming out and the VA full time students. @realDonaldTrump— Zenoc (@ZenocHernandez) January 20, 2018
Maybe this US government shutdown's a good thing? It's so messed up, why not try turning it off and on again?— Jim Speirs (@Frantically2) January 20, 2018
I think avoiding a government shutdown takes precedence right now. Why not fight that battle then focus on the Dreamers? I’m pretty sure your constituents would agree. Priorities, @SenWarren.— lindsey bell (@mommabell4) January 20, 2018
IS THIS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN GONNA GET IN THE WAY OF MY TAX RETURN????— juniper jupiter (@xchavahxbeanx) January 20, 2018
I’m honestly not surprised at the looming government shutdown.— That Girl (@ThatGirlOpinion) January 20, 2018
With everyone so unflinchingly convinced that it’s their way or the highway — it’s inevitable.
And it’s stupid.
Since #Congress is playing politics with this potential shutdown of the government why don't they all commit to donating their salary to pay those impacted during the #shutdown2018 #TermLimits— M.L.K. Hodges (@mlkingh) January 20, 2018
We need to figure out a better way to do this whole government thing very soon. Maybe we need to #shutdown Congress and build a better system?— Matt Kirincic (@makirincic) January 20, 2018
The Senate will make a shutdown vote at 10 p.m. According to MSNBC, Senate Democrats met late Friday to discuss the vote.
