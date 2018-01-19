A sign noting the shutdown of all national parks is posted in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Oct. 1, 2013, the first day the last government shutdown. The 2013 shutdown lasted 17 days and forced 800,000 federal workers off the job. Another federal shutdown could occur late this week if Congress and the White House cannot resolve disputes over spending, immigration and other issues.
Politics & Government

As government shutdown looms, social media pols have plenty to say about the stalemate

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

January 19, 2018 09:09 PM

There’s a lot riding on a potential government shutdown Friday night.

Frantic efforts are being made to extend government funding and prevent a shutdown, the first since 2013, from occurring. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office Friday afternoon, which resulted in “some progress.” At 8:30 p.m., CNN reported that the White House was “urgently” scrambling to avert a shutdown and trying to sway the votes of senators.

Here’s what could happen if the involved parties can’t agree, according to Politifact. National Park Service museums and sites might close, inspection of consumer products and food would halt, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would stop disease surveillance.

There’s also the threat of “non-essential” government workers being furloughed (out of work and left unpaid) until a resolution is made.

With all that — and more — on the line, here’s how social media users are responding to a potential government shutdown.

The Senate will make a shutdown vote at 10 p.m. According to MSNBC, Senate Democrats met late Friday to discuss the vote.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

