What happens when the government shuts down?

Homeowner finds giant python in his dock 1:45

Homeowner finds giant python in his dock

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 1:17

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

New episode of MTV's 'Siesta Key' introduces new characters, better camera work 9:53

New episode of MTV's 'Siesta Key' introduces new characters, better camera work

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month 0:49

Man charged with hiding girlfriend's dead body in his home for almost a month

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Bradenton teen has one wish: A prom date with Taylor Swift 2:22

Bradenton teen has one wish: A prom date with Taylor Swift

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway 0:29

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway

Southeast High School students start their own business 2:28

Southeast High School students start their own business

    The world won't end if Washington can't find a way to pass a funding bill before this weekend. That's the truth about a government "shutdown": the government doesn't shut down.

The world won't end if Washington can't find a way to pass a funding bill before this weekend. That's the truth about a government "shutdown": the government doesn't shut down.
A former aide to President Donald Trump testified before congressional leaders in a closed session on Tuesday. The House Intelligence Committee questioned Bannon following his spectacular fall from power after accusing the president's son and others of "treasonous" behavior for taking a meeting with Russians during the 2016 campaign.

Despite some protest and boos, the Senate narrowly passed the legislation for tax reform on a party-line 51-48 vote shortly after midnight Dec. 20, 2017. Protesters interrupted with chants of "kill the bill, don't kill us" and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly called for order. Upon passage, Republicans cheered. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., insisted Americans would respond positively to the tax bill. "If we can't sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work," he said.

Protesters gathered outside of the Dallas office of Texas Sen. John Cornyn on December 19 to protest the GOP tax bill by singing revised Christmas carols. This footage shows the carolers singing “We Wish You a Merrry Christmas” but replacing the lyrics with a chorus that echoes: “We wish you would really stop this, so kill this tax bill.” The protesters can also be seen holding signs that read “Stop Trump’s Tax Scam” and “Santa’s Naughty List: Cornyn, Cruz, GOP.”

Protesters gathered at the Russell Senate Building in Capitol Hill on December 18 to protest the Republican Party’s tax-reform bill. More than 100 people took part in the protest against the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, according to the Washington Post. A mass die-in was also staged before the demonstration was continued outside the building. This footage is described as showing several of the protesters in handcuffs outside the Capitol.

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block. On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission plans to vote on a proposal that would not only undo the Obama-era rules that have been in place since 2015, but will forbid states to put anything similar in place.