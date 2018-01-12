Buchanan says Trump’s ‘shithole countries’ comment was ‘inappropriate’

More Videos 1:33 If MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ makes you want to check out the scene, here are places to start Pause 0:45 Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event 0:47 Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:36 Frostbite and how to prevent it 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 1:20 Angry response in Florida to Donald Trump's immigration comments 1:16 Taste, smell, swing and even swim at this Ice Cream Museum 1:39 Illinois senator Durbin calls Trump 'shithole' remarks 'vile, racist' 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:12 A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Angry response in Florida to Donald Trump's immigration comments In bluntly vulgar language, President Donald Trump questioned Thursday why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway, as he rejected a bipartisan immigration deal, according to people briefed on the extraordinary Oval Office conversation. In bluntly vulgar language, President Donald Trump questioned Thursday why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway, as he rejected a bipartisan immigration deal, according to people briefed on the extraordinary Oval Office conversation. AP

In bluntly vulgar language, President Donald Trump questioned Thursday why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway, as he rejected a bipartisan immigration deal, according to people briefed on the extraordinary Oval Office conversation. AP