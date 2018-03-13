More Videos

Rex Tillerson insists he's committed to role, President Trump despite media report

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a press conference on October 4 addressing a story that said he called President Donald Trump a moron and that he was considering resigning. He called the report "petty."
President Donald Trump held a rally at Moon Township, Pennsylvania during a campaign event for Republican Rick Saccone ahead of next Tuesday's special election. Trump said that his campaign slogan for the 2020 presidential election would be "Keep America Great!" He also said he would make the building of his proposed border wall between southern US and Mexico a part of ongoing NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) renegotiations, and called for tougher punishments for drug dealers.

Who is Rob Porter?

Who is Rob Porter?

Rob Porter, the White House staff secretary who was forced to resign after accusations of spousal abuse, amassed job titles in multiple Senate offices before joining President Trump’s staff.

FBI director says Porter background investigation completed in July

FBI director says Porter background investigation completed in July

FBI Director Christopher Wray provided new details that call into question the White House timeline leading up to the departure of former staff secretary Rob Porter. Wray tells senators that the FBI administratively closed its file on Porter, who was operating under a temporary security clearance, in January, a month before he departed amid domestic abuse allegations. Wray says the FBI provided information to the White House on Porter in November, "then earlier this month we received some additional information and we passed that on as well."

Trump takes domestic abuse 'very seriously,' WH press sec says after Porter leaves

Trump takes domestic abuse 'very seriously,' WH press sec says after Porter leaves

The White House continues to defend the Trump administration's response to domestic abuse allegations against Staff Secretary Rob Porter. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders read a statement from President Trump on Feb. 12, 2018, in which he says he takes domestic abuse "very seriously." She would not go into specifics on how the allegations were handled or details of Porter's resignation.