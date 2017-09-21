Some Madoff victims will begin receiving restitution by end of year, Justice Department says

The U.S. Justice Department said it would start paying the victims of Bernie Madoff’s Pozni scheme by the end of the year.
According to a letter from the Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd sent to U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, the Justice Department will begin the “largest return of forfeited funds” in the department’s asset forfeiture program history. So far, almost 35,000 petitions for restitution have been approved.
In March 2009, Madoff pleaded guilty to 11 felonies for money laundering, wire fraud and theft and was sentenced to 150 years in federal prison.
The department’s response came after a letter sent to Attorney General Jeff Sessions on May 31, in which Buchanan urged action be taken to relieve the victims of Madoff’s scheme.
The department set up a $4 billion Madoff Victim Fund in 2012, but the firm in charge of distributing the money, headed by the program’s Special Master Richard Breeden, had been paid $39 million while the victims had not received any restitution. According to the letter, Breeden has reviewed more than 65,000 petitions from 136 countries since April 2014.
“These victims, many of whom are from Sarasota and Southwest Florida, were cheated out of their security and life savings,” Buchanan said in a press release. “I’m pleased the Justice Department is finally taking action to help these victims but it should have happened much sooner.”
More information on the fund can be found at www.madoffvictimfund.com.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments