President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders have reached an understanding on protections for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, according to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York on Sept. 14, 2017. Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer said: "We all agreed on a framework. ... We agreed the president would enshrine DACA protections into law ... What remains to be negotiated are the details of border security."