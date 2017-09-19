‘Rocket Man’: Trump uses belittling new nickname for Kim Jong Un in UN speech

President Donald Trump, speaking to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, used harsh and mocking language when addressing North Korea and its dictator, Kim Jong Un.
Blasting North Korea for its pursuit of nuclear weapons and threats to hit the U.S. with missiles, Trump said Tuesday that if the U.S. or its allies are forced to defend themselves, “we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”
.@POTUS: "If [the U.S.] is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea." #UNGA pic.twitter.com/kOWbXCx5mB— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 19, 2017
Trump then went on to criticize Un, saying that “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime.”
Trump, referring to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un: “Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime” https://t.co/yrQJ3hZBDW pic.twitter.com/KF7oxT5iVn— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 19, 2017
This is the first time Trump has used the “Rocket Man” moniker for Un in person, but he has previously done so on Twitter, mocking him on Sunday.
I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017
Trump has a long history of coming up with nicknames for his political opponents: At various points during the 2016 campaign, he referred to Hillary Clinton as “Crooked Hillary,” Marco Rubio as “Little Marco, Ted Cruz as “Lyin’ Ted” and Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”
However, some foreign affairs experts have questioned Trump’s decision to apply a derisive nickname to Un, believing it will only provoke him further.
Trump’s comments Tuesday indicate he plans to keep using the nickname, and social media immediately lit up with reactions.
"Rocket Man"— Ron Asher (@rmasher2) September 19, 2017
Really, Donnie? At the U.N.? In front of the entire world?
The POTUS is a petulant, immature child. #embarrassing #UNGA
Trump just used the #UNGA podium like a school bully taunting some kids in a rival gang - from "Rocket Man" to "we will destroy you"— Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) September 19, 2017
I have a theory of why Trump accidentally said "Rocket Man" at an august forum like the #UNGA.— Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) September 19, 2017
His Teleprompter is in emojis.
When you're about to change the channel and then hear "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime." #UNGA pic.twitter.com/zKByZfDA9I— Jeff Barrett (@BarrettAll) September 19, 2017
I had no idea Elton John even had a regime #UNGA #rocketman— Travis Piñon (@travispinon) September 19, 2017
Well, if the world's about to end at least Elton John got to see sales of 'Rocket Man' go through the roof. #UNGA— Frankie Maguire (@FrankieMaguire) September 19, 2017
@POTUS just called Kim Jung-Un #RocketMan at the UN! Best speech ever!! @realdonaldtrump— SPY_GUY (@rjk_spy_guy) September 19, 2017
When you get a nickname from him, your dimise is inevitable #RocketMan— Kevin (@nuclear_kevin) September 19, 2017
That’s one way of ruining a good Elton John Song. @realDonaldTrump #RocketMan #UNGA— David Mehling (@DavidJMehling) September 19, 2017
Seriously, if you want to demonize someone, maybe don't give them a superhero name #RocketMan— Canyon Trainer (@canyontrainer) September 19, 2017
I LOVE that @POTUS used #RocketMan and LOSER terrorists during his speech at the United Nations! #UNGA U.N. General Assembly— Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) September 19, 2017
Comments