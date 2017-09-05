State representative opens Manatee office

The Manatee-Sarasota office for state Rep. Wengay “Newt” Newton, D-St. Petersburgh, will officially be opened Tuesday evening, according to a press release.
The office will be located at 6497 Parkland Drive, Suite K in Sarasota.
District 70 covers the southern portion of St. Petersburg, the southeastern corner of Hillsborough County and a narrow strip of Manatee and Sarasota counties that runs from Interstate 275 to Fruitville Road.
Newton belongs to House committees including government accountability, health quality, transportation and pre-K through 12th grade appropriations.
Present at the grand opening will be Newton’s legislative aide Cyrus Calhoun III and executive district secretary Charles Martin.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
