Politics & Government

State representative opens Manatee office

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

September 05, 2017 03:58 PM

UPDATED September 05, 2017 04:00 PM

Manatee

The Manatee-Sarasota office for state Rep. Wengay “Newt” Newton, D-St. Petersburgh, will officially be opened Tuesday evening, according to a press release.

The office will be located at 6497 Parkland Drive, Suite K in Sarasota.

District 70 covers the southern portion of St. Petersburg, the southeastern corner of Hillsborough County and a narrow strip of Manatee and Sarasota counties that runs from Interstate 275 to Fruitville Road.

Newton belongs to House committees including government accountability, health quality, transportation and pre-K through 12th grade appropriations.

Present at the grand opening will be Newton’s legislative aide Cyrus Calhoun III and executive district secretary Charles Martin.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

