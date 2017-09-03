Defense chief warns of ‘massive military response’ if US is threatened by North Korea

More Videos 0:57 Trump heads to Texas to see Harvey devastation Pause 1:14 Volunteers distribute donations to recovering Centre Lake flood victims 1:13 Police trying to identify shooting suspect 0:48 Palmetto beats Manatee for first time since 2004 1:50 Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux 1:47 Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 3:49 Former addicts recall Narcan experiences as Manatee County plans to increase supply 2:49 With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback 0:30 Though she lives nearby, here's why a Bradenton woman decided to attend an Art Walk 6:25 911 call: "I think I killed my ..." Video Link copy Embed Code copy

President Trump's comments on North Korea's latest nuclear test After attending church in Washington, D.C., on National Day of Prayer for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, President Donald Trump was asked if he's going to attack North Korea. "We'll see," he said. The president also took to Twitter throughout the day to respond to North Korea's most recent nuclear test, which the communist country claimed to be its most powerful yet. After attending church in Washington, D.C., on National Day of Prayer for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, President Donald Trump was asked if he's going to attack North Korea. "We'll see," he said. The president also took to Twitter throughout the day to respond to North Korea's most recent nuclear test, which the communist country claimed to be its most powerful yet. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

