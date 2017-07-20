State Sen. Latvala still dances around governor run announcement at Sarasota luncheon

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:16 Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame" Pause 0:24 Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' 2:57 Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud" 1:52 Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 6:58 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 1:20 Psychologist has civil rights restored by Florida clemency board 1:11 Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:27 Gov. Rick Scott signs anti-drug trafficking bill in Sarasota 1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 2:20 House Schools of Hope promo Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email After speaking at an Argus Foundation luncheon at the Sarasota Yacht Club Thursday, State Sen. Jack Latvala, who is expected to announce his run for governor next month, discussed two issues that are important to him: mental health and the environment. Hannah Morse Bradenton Herald

After speaking at an Argus Foundation luncheon at the Sarasota Yacht Club Thursday, State Sen. Jack Latvala, who is expected to announce his run for governor next month, discussed two issues that are important to him: mental health and the environment. Hannah Morse Bradenton Herald