May 10, 2017 10:22 AM

Next FBI director ‘should be above reproach,’ Buchanan says

By Marc R. Masferrer

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, who represents Manatee and Sarasota counties in Congress, is ready to move beyond President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey and focus on what comes next.

Buchanan on Wednesday issued a statement in which he concentrated on what should come next for the venerable law enforcement agency, without commenting on Trump’s move.

“Director Comey’s replacement should be above reproach, inspire public confidence and restore morale within the FBI,” Buchanan said. “The FBI is the gold standard of law enforcement agencies. The 35,000 men and women who work there every day to protect America against terrorism and domestic threats deserve nothing less.”

