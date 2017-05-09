Trump administration seeking criminal history of Haitians

0:49 Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported Pause

2:50 Timeline in 2014 Avalos triple murder case

1:57 Who said foster children have to be sad?

2:05 Contractor's new job turns into walk down memory lane

5:47 Youth soccer team embraces coach after he comes out as transgender

0:36 Take a load off and enjoy 30 seconds on Longboat Key

1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother'

1:19 Day 1 of Andres Avalos triple murder trial in Bradenton

2:10 Surveillance video shows recycling plant explosion