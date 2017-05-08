Bill Clinton, James Patterson are writing a thriller

James Patterson has co-written many novels. But now he’s nabbed the biggest co-author of all.
Former President Bill Clinton will team up with the suspense writer for “The President is Missing,” according to Publisher’s Weekly. In an unusual move, two rival publishers — Alfred A. Knopf and Little, Brown — are even teaming up to publish it (Knopf is Clinton’s publisher; Patterson works with Little, Brown).
“Working with President Clinton has been the highlight of my career, and having access to his firsthand experience has uniquely informed the writing of this novel,” Patterson said in a statement.
“I’m a storyteller, and President Clinton’s insight has allowed us to tell a really interesting one.”
The former president, whose books include the memoir “My Life,” “Giving: How Each of Us Can Change the World” and “Back to Work: Why We Need Smart Government for a Strong Economy,” seems to be having a good time with the idea, too.
“Working on a book about a sitting President — drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works — has been a lot of fun,” Clinton said in a statement.
“The President Is Missing” is due out in June 2018.
Patterson has been in the news a lot lately. Recently he announced that he’s working on a true crime book about former NFL star Aaron Hernandez and that he’s donating more money to school libraries.
