Government shutdown by the numbers

Congress must agree on a federal spending budget by Friday, April 28 to prevent a government shutdown. The deadline nears the symbolic 100 days in office for President Trump, who is pushing for the budget to include funding for his proposed border wall.
Meta Viers and Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy
President Barack Obama, while speaking at the University of Chicago during his first public event since leaving office, said the single most important thing he can do now is to help support and prepare the next generation of leaders.