Obama talks civic engagement, community organizing with young leaders
President Barack Obama, while speaking at the University of Chicago during his first public event since leaving office, said the single most important thing he can do now is to help support and prepare the next generation of leaders.
University of Chicago
More Videos
1:12
Obama talks civic engagement, community organizing with young leaders
1:34
Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation
2:47
Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion
12:12
Florida Senate president answers questions about a Miami senator's racial slur, insults
7:09
How the Florida Senate president learned of a Miami lawmaker's racial slur
4:32
Florida Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs
4:09
Florida apologizes to the Groveland Four
1:42
How to obtain an extension to file your income taxes
0:08
Trump gets nudge from First Lady to raise hand for National Anthem
0:32
Oklahoma congressman says the idea his constituents pay his salary is ‘bullcrap’
2:09
Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails
0:59
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson calls for end to attacks on climate science
Calling Sen. Frank Artiles a "bully," members of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus are seeking the expulsion of the Miami Republican from the Florida Senate after he insulted a black female senator using curse words and a racial slur.