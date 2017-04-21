Miami lawmaker resigns over racial slur scandal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation Pause 0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton 1:51 Improvements coming to this interchange in Manatee County 1:09 Whale beaches itself in Sanibel Island 1:16 Christ Episcopal Church's annual shoe drive 1:31 Passenger attacks pilot in airport 2:04 Manatee County Habitat for Humanity looks to encourage more sustainable building 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 1:33 Manatee County Sheriff's Office discusses license plate readers 1:40 TSA screening for transgender passengers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Protesters gather outside of Florida state senator Frank Artiles asking for his resignation after reports came out that he used a racial slur against fellow legislators. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald