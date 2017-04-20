Controversy over Miami lawmaker’s racial slur engulfs Florida Legislature

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:47 Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion Pause 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 0:55 Man robs Wells Fargo bank branch in Bradenton 1:51 Improvements coming to this interchange in Manatee County 0:40 Scenes from the Manatee Players' production of "The Full Monty" 2:32 Meet the Corcoran quadruplets 1:40 TSA screening for transgender passengers 0:56 Falling tomato prices plague Manatee farmers 1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk 2:36 LECOM students join the opioid crisis fight Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, explains the timeline of how he learned of -- and responded to -- Miami Republican Sen. Frank Artiles' offensive remarks against two black senators. Kristen Clark Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau kclark@miamiherald.com