Buchanan asks for more federal funding to fight red tide

Rep. Vern Buchanan announced Monday he asked for “robust funding” to help fight red tide.
In a letter sent to the chairman and ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, asked for the inclusion of funds to fight the Karenia brevis organism blooms and to also partner with state, local and non-profit officials to improve research.
In large amounts, Karenia brevis becomes harmful and toxic to marine mammals and humans. During outbreaks it’s known to kill thousands of fish and can also be deadly to sea turtles, dolphins and manatees. In humans, toxins in the air cause respiratory issues, watering eyes or neurotoxic shellfish poisoning if affected shellfish are eaten.
Buchanan added that red tide costs the U.S. more than $80 million annually in tourism-related income. While red tide has been recorded in the Gulf of Mexico since the 16th century, according to Buchanan, and typically lasts from late summer to early fall, this year red tide has persisted on the Gulf Coast through at least February.
It was unclear exactly how much he requested.
