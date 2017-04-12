Spicer compares Assad to Hitler, tries to clarify and fails
White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons is worse than Hitler's warfare. Hitler killed millions in gas chambers during World War II. Spicer got the opportunity to clarify, and continued to say Hitler “was not using the gas on his own people in the same way that Assad is doing.”
Following a chemical attack on Syrian citizens by their own government, President Trump ordered a Tomahawk missile strike on strategic locations in Syria. The 59 Tomahawks cost the United State over $80 million dollars.