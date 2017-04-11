Beyond the Bubble: Republicans get panicky over first round of 2017 elections

On this week’s episode of Beyond the Bubble, Republicans worry about red-district races that look too close for comfort, Donald Trump’s limited military action in Syria wins the support of voters, and Democrats daydream about finding a way to get the political conversation back onto healthcare and taxes.
Joining host Kristin Roberts to share battleground-state reporting on how voters are reacting to Trump’s Washington are Pati Mazzei of the Miami Herald, Bryan Lowry of The Kansas City Star, and Alex Roarty, McClatchy’s politics correspondent.
In this episode:
- Trump promised an "America First" approach, which in some Florida voters' minds meant simply a "not Obama" approach. That's why the president is unlikely to face much backlash from his Syria airstrike: it was a response Obama didn’t employ after the first chemical weapons attack.
- Reflecting Americans’ general approval of Trump’s action, even the far-left in Kansas is split on whether it should oppose the airstrikes, as progressive activists weigh fear of another Middle East entanglement against the brutality of the warfare in Syria.
- And in a trio of upcoming special elections, the GOP is stunned by its own bleak internal polling and is scrambling to protect what should be safely Republican seats.
Subscribe to the show on iTunes here or Sticher here and please send questions and suggestions for upcoming shows to btb@mcclatchy.com.
Comments