Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile
Following a chemical attack on Syrian citizens by their own government, President Trump ordered a Tomahawk missile strike on strategic locations in Syria. The 59 Tomahawks cost the United State over $80 million dollars.
Sohail Al-Jamea and Natalie FertigMcClatchy
More Videos
0:52
Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile
1:16
Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice
1:32
Trump’s Syria missile strike: Here’s what happened
2:03
Education secretary DeVos makes first visit to public university
2:53
President Trump addresses U.S. military strike on Syria
0:42
Trump on chemical attacks in Syria: 'It shouldn't have happened, and it shouldn't be allowed to happen'
2:16
What is the ‘Nuclear Option’?
0:58
New McClatchy Podcast: 'Majority Minority'
2:04
Schiff: Nunes stepping aside from Russia probe 'in the best interest of the investigation'
2:35
Senate Republicans ‘go nuclear’ to clear path for Gorsuch nomination
0:52
Ryan on Nunes stepping aside from Russia investigation: I fully support his decision
2:49
Minnesota representative tired of colleagues not listening to women's speeches