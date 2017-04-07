Congress is finally united: It wants a Syria plan from Trump

0:22 Cat burglar scales fire escape to steal jewelry Pause

2:12 The Clunker Junker sells junks nationwide from Parrish

0:41 John Booth assesses Manatee's season-ending loss to Dr. Phillips

6:01 Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight details 'Operation Spring Smack Down' results, yielding 28 arrests

0:27 Firefighters capture rhino iguana in Miami-Dade

1:27 New marketing study offers tool for economic development of Lakewood Ranch

3:00 Megan Zoller of Infant Swimming Resource shows how she works with toddlers

5:21 Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells briefs media on end of standoff

1:10 Florida House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing'