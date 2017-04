New McClatchy Podcast: 'Majority Minority'

McClatchy White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez and Congressional correspondent Bill Douglas host the new podcast Majority Minority. Each week, they sit down with lawmakers, administration officials, and others inside the halls of power to discuss the rising and evolving influence of people of color in Washington, and what that means for everyone else. Season 1 debuts April 6. Subscribe now on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud.