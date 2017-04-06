Intel chairman Nunes stepping aside temporarily from Russia investigation

0:06 Deputies investigate reported shooting in Bradenton Pause

3:20 Surveillance cameras capture frightening moment for Bradenton police officer

1:09 Hyatt Place to welcome first guests April 28

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

2:16 Bloodhounds can help police find missing people

2:57 Lieutenant speaks about burglary when the suspect fought back

0:57 Governor Rick Scott attends Zika roundtable

5:51 Tar Heel fans welcome national champion team home

1:17 Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms