House GOP raises big bucks, thanks to Trump

1:49 Coastal Orthopedics officials believe Lakewood Ranch is embarking on a dramatic growth spurt Pause

2:57 Lieutenant speaks about burglary when the suspect fought back

3:20 Surveillance cameras capture frightening moment for Bradenton police officer

1:09 Hyatt Place to welcome first guests April 28

1:17 Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

0:55 'Peter and the Starcatcher' at Manatee Players

5:51 Tar Heel fans welcome national champion team home

3:00 Megan Zoller of Infant Swimming Resource shows how she works with toddlers