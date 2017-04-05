Ivanka says she has disagreed with her father — but she won’t tell you about it

3:20 Surveillance cameras capture frightening moment for Bradenton police officer Pause

3:07 Victims of crime remembered; survivor speaks at vigil

1:14 Tunnel-machine Bertha breaks through, emerging near Seattle Center

5:58 Re-entry: A horse, an ex-convict, and their new paths

1:00 Massive tunnel machine breaks through Seattle Center

3:22 Ex-wife of boxing legend Muhammad Ali talks about being stopped at FLL

3:00 Megan Zoller of Infant Swimming Resource shows how she works with toddlers

1:35 Diverging diamond interchange session held to inform motorists

1:09 Hyatt Place to welcome first guests April 28