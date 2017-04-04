Feinstein fumes as Trump team waives environmental review for Mojave water project

3:20 Surveillance cameras capture frightening moment for Bradenton police officer Pause

1:35 Diverging diamond interchange session held to inform motorists

5:58 Re-entry: A horse, an ex-convict, and their new paths

1:10 Florida House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing'

1:09 Hyatt Place to welcome first guests April 28

1:19 Dentist accused of raping patient under the influence of anesthesia

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting

0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes

1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season