Supreme Court confirmation drama enters its final act, with Gorsuch still the star

1:10 Florida House Speaker: 'Schools of Hope will hopefully be a beautiful thing' Pause

1:09 Marco Rubio says Russian hackers targeted his presidential campaign

1:33 Manatee Technical College gives out free teeth cleanings, dental advice

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom

1:08 Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County clients rely on program

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

2:16 Manatee County launches pool and water safety campaign

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

0:46 Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?'