Via Trump’s HHS, states will revamp their Medicaid expansions with conservative twist

0:38 'I want my whole damn dollar' Pause

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom

1:33 Manatee Technical College gives out free teeth cleanings, dental advice

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

2:16 Manatee County launches pool and water safety campaign

1:08 Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County clients rely on program

1:37 SpaceX makes a first with second-hand rocket

0:57 Governor Rick Scott attends Zika roundtable

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower