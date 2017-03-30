This Freedom Caucus member tried to strike a health care deal – with waffles

3:33 Burr, Warner stress commitment to bipartisan investigation into possible Trump- Russia links Pause

1:35 Sarasota police trying to identify this man who tried to pick up a package bought with stolen information

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk

0:54 Home Depot worker jumps on car to stop shoplifter

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:20 Palmetto Pines Golf Course to begin closing

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

0:45 The un-fore-gettable bowling strike made with a golf ball