North Carolina leaders announce deal on bathroom bill; vote planned for Thursday

The Trump administration is going to great lengths to distance itself from former associates in the face of an F.B.I. investigation into whether there were connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Department of Justice will stop awarding grants to sanctuary cities, during Monday's White House press briefing. "Unfortunately some states and cities have adopted policies designed to frustrate the enforcement of immigration laws," Sessions said. "These policies violate federal law," he said.
The Trump administration is going to great lengths to distance itself from former associates in the face of an FBI investigation into whether there were connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, during a joint press conference with South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se, said the countries "stand together in facing what was once a regional security challenge."
President Trump addressed his wiretapping claim during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday at the White House. Trump brought up Merkel's experience with U.S. wiretapping when he was questioned about his own allegations. In 2013, documents leaked by Edward Snowden revealed that the U.S. National Security Agency had tapped Merkel’s phone.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded to the Congressional Budget Office's report on the Republican party's proposal to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA), during Tuesday's press briefing. "CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong," Spicer said. The CBO reported that an estimated 14 million would lose health insurance in the first year of the GOP proposal.
Republicans have a plan to replace Obama’s Affordable Care Act, and the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has some harsh critiques for it. But at the same time, conservative Republicans have some harsh critiques for the Congressional Budget Office
Acting Navy Secretary Sean Stackley, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller and Marine Corps Sergeant Major Ronald Green deliver opening remarks at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday. The hearing stems from allegations that service members posted nude photos of colleagues to a private Facebook group.