Trump’s infrastructure plan is caught in a White House turf war

1:19 Armed crook ambushes auto parts store Pause

4:15 Faces of the LECOM Park: Jack Conarchy

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

0:21 Watch a rock sink into quicksand

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

3:32 Public can see 'inside' Colin the Colon at Manatee Memorial Hospital

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

1:34 Hundreds rescued from flooding near San Francisco