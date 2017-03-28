In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

Florida Legislature wants to override local rules.

Politics & Government

White House: 'CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong'

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded to the Congressional Budget Office's report on the Republican party's proposal to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA), during Tuesday's press briefing. "CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong," Spicer said. The CBO reported that an estimated 14 million would lose health insurance in the first year of the GOP proposal.

Politics & Government

California doctor had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

Fearing that federal data on gun violence might soon similarly vanish under a president with close ties to the National Rifle Association, Dr. Garen Wintemute called together his partners at the University of California, Davis Violence Prevention Research Program. Within minutes, the team was downloading a crime victimization survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics. They scoured the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, gathering data on retail gun sales. They preserved mortality records from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes a field for deaths caused by firearms.

Politics & Government

Nunes: Have not seen evidence of wiretapping

House intelligence committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said on Tuesday he has not seen any evidence to back President Donald Trump's claim that the Obama administration wiretapped him during the 2016 campaign and suggested the news media were taking the president's tweets too literally. On Saturday, Trump tweeted, "Is it legal for a sitting President to be 'wire tapping' a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!"

