Nunes cancels public hearing, sending House panel’s Trump-Russia probe reeling

A week that began with a House Intelligence Committee hearing that confirmed that the FBI has launched a counter-intelligence investigation into possible collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia ended with “deeply disturbing signs” that the congressional probe into Russia election meddling is breaking apart.
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the chairman of the House intelligence committee, announced Friday that he had canceled what was to have been another public hearing on Tuesday, a decision that was angrily denounced moments later by Rep. Adam Schiff, the Californian who is the highest ranking Democrat on the committee.
Schiff accused Nunes of canceling the hearing, which was to have heard from Obama administration officials, to “choke off public information” and avoid any more embarrassment to the White House.
“I don’t think that anyone should have any doubt about what is really going on here,” Schiff said. “The point was to cancel a public hearing.”
Nunes had said he’d canceled the public hearing so that FBI director James Comey and the director of the National Security Agency, Adm. Mike Rogers, could testify behind closed doors about topics they’d said Monday they could not answer in public. Nunes said the committee needs the answers to those questions “before we can move forward.”
It must have been a very strong push back about the nature of Monday’s hearing Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Cal., on why he believes a public hearing scheduled for next week was cancelled after pressure from the White House
But Schiff said there was no reason to cancel a public hearing to take more testimony from Comey and Rogers and that the two directors were available at other times.
He accused Nunes of working to protect Trump, noting that on Wednesday Nunes had held a news conference at the White House after briefing the president on what Nunes said were documents that showed Trump associates had been recorded in legal monitoring authorized by the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
Schiff said it was clear the White House was unhappy with “the events of the week.”
“It must have been a very strong push back about the nature of Monday’s hearing,” Schiff said. “What other explanation can there be?”
