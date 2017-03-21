Why has Trump targeted Obama? Maybe it’s the ex-president’s adoring crowds

1:07 Kristen Bell premieres timelapse video at SXSW of malnourished child recovering Pause

1:28 SCOTUS nominee Gorsuch calls Roe v Wade 'precedent'

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:54 Charter government petitions to be available at Manatee County libraries

1:53 'The Feminine Touch' is a powerful tool in osteopathic medicine

2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

2:40 Missing Palmetto woman murdered