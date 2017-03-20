If Trump’s first 100 days are a slog, is Mitch McConnell’s Senate to blame?

2:40 Missing Palmetto woman murdered Pause

0:12 NASA captures green aurora that is fitting for St. Patrick's celebration

4:51 Parents of Manatee County 20-year-old killed in drunken driving crash aim to change laws

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:56 Congressman Vern Buchanan speaks about his town hall meeting in Sarasota

1:57 Emotions flare as Buchanan talks health care, Trump at town hall

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana