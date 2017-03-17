Sec. Tillerson: Patience with North Korea 'has ended'

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, during a joint press conference with South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se, said the countries "stand together in facing what was once a regional security challenge."
California doctor had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

Fearing that federal data on gun violence might soon similarly vanish under a president with close ties to the National Rifle Association, Dr. Garen Wintemute called together his partners at the University of California, Davis Violence Prevention Research Program. Within minutes, the team was downloading a crime victimization survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics. They scoured the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, gathering data on retail gun sales. They preserved mortality records from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes a field for deaths caused by firearms.

Nunes: Have not seen evidence of wiretapping

House intelligence committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said on Tuesday he has not seen any evidence to back President Donald Trump's claim that the Obama administration wiretapped him during the 2016 campaign and suggested the news media were taking the president's tweets too literally. On Saturday, Trump tweeted, "Is it legal for a sitting President to be 'wire tapping' a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!"

President Trump surprises White House visitors as tours resume

President Donald Trump surprised a group of visitors Tuesday morning on the first day the White House was open for tours since he became president. The president welcomed a small crowd of tourists on the lower floor of the East Wing, waving from behind a velvet rope as the crowd screamed, cheered and took photos. The president then pulled 10-year-old Jack Cornish from Birmingham, Alabama from the crowd and hugged him.

Trump administration announces new travel ban

Three Cabinet secretaries — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly — on Monday discussed President Donald Trump's new travel ban. "This revised order will bolster the security of the United States and her allies," said Tillerson. The new ban comes weeks after the original executive order was blocked by a federal court.

