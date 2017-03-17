Vern Buchanan’s 75th town hall may be his biggest one yet

Recent Congressional town hall meetings have become the venues of choice for Americans to voice their opposition to or support for efforts to repeal Obamacare and other parts of President Donald Trump’s agenda. Some of them of the gatherings have been downright unruly.
On Saturday, Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, will enter the fray with a town hall meeting at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in Sarasota. It had originally been scheduled for a smaller venue, but plans changed as it became clear that the possible attendance would be large.
“I’ve held 74 town halls over the years and look forward to hearing what people have to say,” said Buchanan, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2006.
The town hall will start at 11 a.m. at the Van Wezel, 777 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.
Buchanan’s office said seating will be on a first come, first served basis.
Comments