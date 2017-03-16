Obamacare replacement bill passes House Budget Committee by one vote

1:45 Nunes: I've not seen evidence of wiretapping, media may be taking Trump tweets too literally Pause

1:57 House Intelligence Committee: "we don't have any evidence" of wiretapping

1:00 East Manatee farmers concerned with roundabout coming to Rye Road

0:52 Bayshore cancer theory to get closer look

0:47 Manatee County hopes some cats find luck this St. Patrick's Day

0:25 Manatee boys weightlifting receives third straight district trophy

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

0:14 Scary Boston tractor-trailer spin-out caught on camera during snow storm

0:41 Bank security guard fatally shoots robbery suspect (Graphic Content)