How would Congress get health care under GOP repeal plan? No one knows

1:37 Cop busted for stealing from driver Pause

1:15 Custodian recites more than 800 digits in the sequence of Pi for middle school students

1:00 Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis

1:10 Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality

0:34 Meredith Scerba gives an update on the World Rowing Championships facilities

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility