'Magic' Johnson lobbies the Florida Legislature

President Donald Trump surprised a group of visitors Tuesday morning on the first day the White House was open for tours since he became president. The president welcomed a small crowd of tourists on the lower floor of the East Wing, waving from behind a velvet rope as the crowd screamed, cheered and took photos. The president then pulled 10-year-old Jack Cornish from Birmingham, Alabama from the crowd and hugged him.
Three Cabinet secretaries — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly — on Monday discussed President Donald Trump's new travel ban. "This revised order will bolster the security of the United States and her allies," said Tillerson. The new ban comes weeks after the original executive order was blocked by a federal court.
Since leaving The White House, former President George W. Bush has become an avid painter. He's also made it his own mission to get to know the armed service members who served him. And through a series of paintings called "Portraits of Courage," he is raising money for The Military Service Initiative, helping vets transition to civilian life.
Florida Senate President Joe Negron and House Speaker Richard Corcoran both have grand plans to reform public education from pre-K through university level. They answer: Will those proposals be used as tools for negotiation between the chambers in the 2017 session?
In his address to Congress on Tuesday, President Trump called on Congress to replace and repeal the Affordable Care Act. He outlined the principles he said that should guide Congress as they outline new legislation.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed questions raised about the raid in Yemen by the father of slain Navy Seal, William “Ryan” Owens, during Monday's press briefing. "On behalf of the president, his son died a hero," Spicer said.