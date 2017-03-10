Buchanan town hall changes locations for bigger turnout

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan’s March 18 town hall to discuss health care and other issues has been moved to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in order for more people to attend.
The previous was going to be held at New College of Florida’s Harry Sudakoff Conference Center, but will now be at the 777 N. Tamiami Trail location in Sarasota that can hold up to 1,700 people. The event will still be at 11 a.m.
Those interested in attending can RSVP by signing up in a Google Doc for the event.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
