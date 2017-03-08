Buchanan plans for town hall in Sarasota

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan will host a town hall next week to talk about health care and tax cuts, and will open the floor to his constituents about issues they want to discuss.
As his 75th town hall since taking office, according to a press release, the discussion is set for March 18 at 11 a.m. at New College of Florida’s Harry Sudakoff Conference Center, located at 5845 General Dougher Place in Sarasota.
“With Congress moving quicker than expected on health care I wanted to make sure my constituents had a chance to be heared and voice their opinion,” Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, said in the release.
The town hall’s original date was scheduled for April, but according to the release, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan plans on scheduling a vote on the American Health Care Act — the replacement of the Affordable Care Act revealed Monday — before the April district work period is over.
