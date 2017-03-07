For Florida, caps on Medicaid could increase burden on local governments

1:16 Manatee students launch Soldiers to Civilians veterans project Pause

1:35 Bradenton's Giana Bisceglia sings the national anthem

0:47 A pool is coming to Lincoln Park in Palmetto

1:21 Police say video shows Florida man trying to stab, run over former boss

0:52 Pirates pitcher Trevor Willaims on performing in front of military veterans

2:16 Fans of the Game: Jed Lippincott and Jeff Moses

1:11 Manatee County considers new location for proposed swimming pool

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:26 Witnesses describe deadly bus-train collision in Biloxi, Miss.