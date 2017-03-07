Trump welcomes tourists back to the White House, as a portrait of Clinton looks on

1:08 Video shows victim fighting back during attempted robbery at gas station Pause

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

1:50 Manatee commission proclaims March 7 as Bob Bartz Day

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

1:43 Vandals toss tar on Florida home

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months

3:04 Casey Anthony on how daughter Caylee died: I don't know

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

2:34 Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex