Buchanan holds private meeting with hospital execs to talk about heroin

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions Pause

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:34 Bayside Villas residents feeling optimistic

1:31 Will Florida lawmakers’ education priorities be used for leverage in 2017?

1:42 The life of farrier takes man across Southwest Florida

0:54 Alligator carrying a big fish across a golf course caught on camera

1:09 An Oscar watch party in Miami neighborhood reacts as 'Moonlight' wins Best Picture

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint