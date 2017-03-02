The struggles of coal retirees come roaring back into the congressional spotlight

0:52 Florida House speaker: 'Hell, no' to property tax increase Pause

1:38 Seminole Tribe announces $1.8 billion expansion plan

2:32 Immigration debate raises concerns among growers and farmworkers

1:09 Days after face-eating attack, accused teen begs for forgiveness in interview with Dr. Phil

2:08 Inmate tries to choke deputy in Hillsborough jail

1:22 Bat-wielding man tackled, arrested after threatening police

1:31 Bradenton chooses architect, construction firm for new parking garage

1:53 How to interview at a job fair

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old