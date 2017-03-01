Democrats bring guests affected by DACA, immigration ban to joint address

Democrats bring guests affected by DACA, immigration ban to joint address
AP

Latest News

Trump and team descend on CPAC

President Donald Trump and his team discussed points within the administration's conservative agenda – from repealing Obamacare to school choice – at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Latest News

The checks and balances of executive orders

Executive orders are as old as George Washington. Every president except William Henry Harrison has issued them, and some — like President Donald Trump's recent executive order on immigration — are controversial. They directly affect how the government operates but it isn’t always clear how they work.

Editor's Choice Videos