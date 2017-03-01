Democrats bring guests affected by DACA, immigration ban to joint address

President Donald Trump and his team discussed points within the administration's conservative agenda – from repealing Obamacare to school choice – at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
A survey by The Hollywood Reporter and National Research Group reveals how Clinton supporters and Trump voters view the Oscars differently and how little the average movie-going citizen knows about this year's Oscars.
Sean Spicer says that President Donald Trump 'believes that Guantánamo Bay does serve a very, very healthy purpose in our national security' during a White House press briefing on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
At the daily White House press briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer answered a question regarding the conflicts in the White House over a change to policy regarding transgender bathrooms in schools and other government buildings.
Executive orders are as old as George Washington. Every president except William Henry Harrison has issued them, and some — like President Donald Trump's recent executive order on immigration — are controversial. They directly affect how the government operates but it isn’t always clear how they work.